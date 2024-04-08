APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in APA were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

