Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.23.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.78 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

