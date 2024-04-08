Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.58 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.78 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

