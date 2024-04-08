Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

