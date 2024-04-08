Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 82,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

