Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $188.76 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

