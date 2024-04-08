Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $207,721,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,146,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $444.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.