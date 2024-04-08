Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 118 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $376.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

