Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,221 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,061,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.28 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.
Read Our Latest Report on Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.