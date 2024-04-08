Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,221 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,061,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,303,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.28 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.