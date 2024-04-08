Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAPR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:NAPR opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

