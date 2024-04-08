Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $396,000 Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.5 %

WEN opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

