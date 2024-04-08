Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $273.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.70. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

