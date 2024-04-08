Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires Shares of 566 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.