Arlington Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,963,000.

BATS USMV opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

