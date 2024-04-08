Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $706.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

