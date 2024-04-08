Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 0.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

