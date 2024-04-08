Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after buying an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after buying an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after buying an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

