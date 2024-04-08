Arlington Trust Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

