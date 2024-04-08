Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 19,649 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,649 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218,628 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $5,812,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

