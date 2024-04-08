Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,317,000 after acquiring an additional 468,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

