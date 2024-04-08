ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 533 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.69).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.53) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
ASOS Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ASOS news, insider William Barker purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,565.65). 50.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
