Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 10,975 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,828,000 after acquiring an additional 537,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.