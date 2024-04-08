Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 577 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $38.80 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

