Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,620 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

