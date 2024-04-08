Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.