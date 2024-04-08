Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $164.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $187.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.75.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

