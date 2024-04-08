Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 285 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $84,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

BURL opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

