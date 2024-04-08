Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 648 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3,462.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 936,477 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PRA Group Company Profile



PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.



