Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

