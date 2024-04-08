Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,807 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE FR opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

