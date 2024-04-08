Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CWST stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.98, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

