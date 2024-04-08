Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,497,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 730,390 shares of company stock worth $93,147,705. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

