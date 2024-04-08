Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Okta worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock worth $1,278,218 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $101.50 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.