Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Americold Realty Trust worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

