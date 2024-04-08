Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $139.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $173.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

