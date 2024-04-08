Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,095 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of NICE worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in NICE by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in NICE by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in NICE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Down 2.3 %

NICE stock opened at $244.11 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

