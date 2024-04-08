Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,448 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -158.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

