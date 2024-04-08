Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

