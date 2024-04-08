Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.01. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

