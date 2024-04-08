Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

