AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £117.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £117.13 ($147.03).

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.32) to GBX 9,900 ($124.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($138.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.10 ($133.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,516.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.33. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.77) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($155.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a GBX 156 ($1.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,549.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

