Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.
ATMU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
ATMU stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atmus Filtration Technologies
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
