AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

