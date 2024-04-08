AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $233.17

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233.17 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 233.17 ($2.93), with a volume of 62454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($2.92).

AVI Global Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 830.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.95.

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.