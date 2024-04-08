AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $65.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

