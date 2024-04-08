AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get AZZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $78.62 on Monday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.