B. Riley Cuts Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $8.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $363.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 4.12. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

