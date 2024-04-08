Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,375 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $89.99 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

