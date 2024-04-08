Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.