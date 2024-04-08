Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,467 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

